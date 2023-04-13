Madge Patton, age 95, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.
Madge was born on December 11, 1927 in San Antonio, Texas to Wiley Gipson and Cora Elmira (DuBose) Carroll.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her 6 siblings, first husband James Oliver “Jimmy” Coquat and her second husband Keith Leroy Patton.
Survivors include her 4 children: Jean Pierre Coquat of Three Rivers, Angelique (Coquat) and Arlen Zamzow of Three Rivers, Michael Scott “Happy” and Nancy Coquat of Three Rivers and Roderick Teal Coquat of Weatherford, Texas. She was blessed to have her sister Jeannie Dove of Three Rivers, along with 9 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and cousins that love and will miss her dearly.
Visitation was Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. at Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
Funeral service was Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Three Rivers. Service ended at the church. There was a private family burial.
Pallbearers were Billy R. Rives, James Tre Coquat, Joshua Lee Coquat, Jordan Scott Coquat, Phillip Dale Zamzow, James Stacy Zamzow, Colby James Zamzow and Corbin Jacoby Zamzow..
Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers