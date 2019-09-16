Manuel Casas, 88, of Jourdanton, died Friday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Mr. Casas was born July 17, 1931, in Christine to Procopio and Trinidad (Robles) Casas. He was in the construction business working for himself.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betalia Segura Casas; and four brothers, Ignacio, Procopio Jr., Frank and Marcos Casas.
Survivors include two sons, Abel (Mary) Casas of Runge and Carlos (Vicky) Casas of Tilden; three daughters, Linda Casas and Sally Casas, both of Jourdanton, and Ofelia (Karl) Thompson of San Antonio; three sisters, Anita Esquivel, Teresa Vinton and Juanita Guerra, all of San Antonio; seven grandchildren, A.J. Casas, C.K. Casas, Melissa Carver, Jonathan Casas, Jimm Casas, Marc Casas and Alex Casas; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, with a rosary recited at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Matthews Catholic Church in Jourdanton
The funeral Mass will be celebrated there that morning at 11 o’clock. Burial followed at 1 p.m. at the Hill Top Cemetery in Tilden.
Pallbearers were his grandsons, A.J. Casas, Jonathan M. Casas, Jimm Casas, Marc Casas and Alex Thompson Casas; son-in-law, Karl Thompson; and great-nephew-in-law, Eric Carver.
Arrangements were under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
