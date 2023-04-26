Manuela (Barrios) Cantu, 89, of Three Rivers, Texas, passed away during the early hours of Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
Manuelita, as she was lovingly known, was born June 17, 1933, in Karnes City, Texas to Herminio Barrios and Pasquela (Gonzalez) Barrios. She married Claudio Cantu Sr. on January 6, 1952. She was a homemaker and dedicated mother and was an active member of Centro De Oracion. She enjoyed gardening and working outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herminio and Pasquela Barrios; her husband, Claudio Cantu Sr.; grandson, Michael DeLuna; and great-grandson, Carlos Luke Cantu.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include her sons, Leeroy Cantu (Debra) of Victoria, Texas, Claudio Cantu, Jr. (Linda) of Three Rivers, Texas and Joe Cantu (Tracy) of Corpus Christi, Texas; two daughters, RosaLinda Deluna (Mike) of Three Rivers, Texas and Mary Helen Cantu of San Antonio; one brother, Rogelio Barrios of Sinton; two sisters, Anita Sandoval of Sinton and Marcela Silgerio of Port Lavaca; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers with a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be held there at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, with Pastors’ Garcia officiating. Burial will follow in the Three Rivers Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Claudio.
Pallbearers are Claudio Cantu, III, Jonathan Turner, Reese Cantu, Israel Cantu, Andrea Briseno and Christina Briseno.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home