Marcos G. (Shorty) Ruiz, age 90, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away surrounded by his children on Wednesday, January 13th, 2021, at University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas, after an extended illness (COVID-19). A rosary and Mass celebrating his life will be held at 9::00 am, on Saturday, November 6th, 2021, at the St. George Catholic Church, 304 Crockett, George West, Texas 78022 with a burial at the George West Cemetery in George West, Texas. Under the direction of Roberson’s Funeral Home in Alice Texas. Dad was born November 29th, 1930, in Clegg, Texas, to Jose Gonzales Ruiz and Silveria G. (Garza) Ruiz. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army as a military chef from 1952 to 1954. He went to school to be certified an auto body repairman and fiberglass technician. He lived and work in Corpus Christi. He worked for Lew Williams Chevrolet, which later became Gannon’s Chevrolet and Southern Components. He also worked for the Caller-Times delivering newspaper bundles. After his retirement, he loved to travel and visit family and friends, especially his children and grandchildren of whom he was very proud. He especially loved watching cartoons with them and playing with his grand-puppies, grand-kitties and grand bunny. He never met a stranger and will be greatly missed. Marcos was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Silveria Ruiz; two sisters, and their husbands Virginia (Ine) Ruiz Garcia (Rural) and Delia Ruiz Alaniz (Esteban); two brothers, Santos Ruiz and Ramon Ruiz; sister-in-law, Yolanda Zepeda; nephew, Bobby Alaniz; and great-nephews, Hermino (Dinky) Rodriquez and Aaron Garcia; and great-niece, Jennifer Alaniz. Marcos is survived by his daughter, Norma Jean Ruiz-Hearne and husband Robert of Henrietta, Texas; and son, Joe David (J. D.) Ruiz and his wife Sandy from Lubbock, Texas; grandson, Adam Ruiz form College Station, Texas; granddaughters, Audrey Honesto husband Eric from Fort Worth, Texas, and Averie Ruiz from North Richland Hill; sister, Elodia Chapa and husband Obidio and brother, Rosendo Ruiz, both of George West, Texas; many nephews, nieces, cousins and lots of friends. He is also survived by his grandpuppies, grandkitties and grandbunny. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.