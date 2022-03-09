Margaret Ann “Monnie” (Franklin) Caron of Tilden, Texas passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the age of 83.
Monnie was born July 27, 1938 in San Antonio to Sam Franklin and Mary Ruth (Teal) Franklin. Upon graduating from Tilden High School, she attended Draughon’s Business College in San Antonio from 1956-1957. Monnie married Charles Clovis “Scooter” Caron Jr. on May 25, 1957. While Scooter attended Southwest Texas State Teachers College, Monnie worked for a bank in San Marcos, Texas.
On September 9, 1960, Charles Clovis “Tracy” Caron III was born and two years later, Jeffery Franklin “Jeff” Caron was born on June 14, 1962. They resided on the Caron Family Ranch in McMullen County. While the boys attended school, Monnie worked as a bookkeeper and temporarily as McMullen County Clerk. Her favorite pastime was being “Grandma.” Whether she was taking care of the grandchildren or attending their events, she was there.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Mary Franklin.
Survivors include her sons, Charles “Tracy” (Sheila) Caron III of George West, Jeffery “Jeff” (Victoria) Caron of Sunland Park, New Mexico; granddaughter, Stephanie Caron of George West; grandson, Douglas Caron of Three Rivers; two great-granddaughters, Annorah Dingler and Lena Dingler, both of George West; six step-grandchildren; her sister, Mildred “Cissie” (Jerry) Fetterman of San Marcos; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Tilden Community Center (Lions Club) in Tilden with the funeral service at 2 o’clock that afternoon.
Monnie will be laid to rest with her husband, Scooter, at the George West Cemetery in George West following the funeral service.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home