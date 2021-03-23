Mrs. Margaret Sue “Mox” (Freasier) Byrom, 102, of George West, Texas, passed away at Live Oak Nursing Center on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Margaret was born May 23, 1918, in Mikeska, Texas, to Garner Freasier and Irma (McCumber) Freasier. She married George Byrom in Somerset, Texas, was a faithful parishioner of St. George Catholic Church and the Cemetery Association of Gussettville. She was a devoted housewife and homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Garner and Irma Freasier; her husband, George Byrom; a sister, Irma (Pat) Paterson; and two brothers, Gilford Freasier and Patrick Freasier.
Survivors include numerous cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West with a rosary recited at 6 o’clock.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, at Gussettville Cemetery with Father George Johnson officiating.
