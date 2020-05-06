Margie Lorene Kendall, 94, of George West, Texas, passed away Tuesday morning, May 5, 2020. She died peacefully at the home of her daughter in Azle, Texas.
Graveside Service: 1 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, in George West Community Cemetery, George West, Texas.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the First Baptist Church of George West or the South Texas Children’s Home.
Margie was born May 31, 1925, in McKinney, Texas, to her parents, Ray and Murel Ginn. As a young child her family moved to George West where she lived her entire life until August of 2019 when she moved to her daughter’s house.
On June 30, 1946, Margie married Bill Kendall, who later became County Judge in Live Oak County. She worked with her husband at Live Oak Title Company for many years.
After retiring she loved to visit her grandchildren until she could no longer travel.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 43 years, Bill Kendall. She is also preceded by two brothers, Ray Ginn Jr., and John Ginn.
Survivors: She is survived by her son, Will Kendall and his wife, Patti; her daughter, Margie Shotwell and her husband, Wesley; two grandchildren, William Shotwell and his wife, Morgan, and Jason Shotwell; she is also survived by a sister, Mildred James, and several nieces and nephews.
Biggers Funeral Home, Fort Worth
