Maria (Perez) Ponce, 81, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023, at her home in Three Rivers, Texas. She was lovingly surrounded by her children.
Maria was born March 24, 1941 in Three Rivers to Milton Perez Sr. and Beatrice (Moreno) Perez. She married Corando C. Ponce Sr. on January 18, 1959 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She retired as a subcontractor as a custodian from Three Rivers Refinery.
Maria was a strong, loving, Christian woman who loved nothing more than spending time with her family and grandchildren whom she also helped take care of. Her home was their second home where many wonderful memories were made. Her kind personality and love of God set a perfect example for everyone she surrounded herself with especially her “sisters” in Christ at First Assembly of God. As a devout Christian, Maria was a member of the congregation for 40 years and was actively involved with the upkeep of the church and also cared for many of the children in the nursery. She also loved to sing and make the residents at the nursing home smile.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton Perez Sr. and Beatrice Perez; her husband, Corando Ponce Sr.; two sons, Tony Ponce and Corando Ponce Jr; five brothers, Adolfo (whodied in Vietnam), Gregorio, Joe, Carlos and Hector M. Perez; and a sister, Christina Garza.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include a son, Arnold Ponce of Three Rivers; three daughters, Antonia Ponce, Adelita Alvarez and Angie Ponce, all of Three Rivers; three sisters, Delia (Robert) Cristan, Gloria (Rickie) Henderson and Lupe (Larry) Spaller; five brothers, Milton (Rosa) Perez Jr., Nez (Rosie) Perez, Manuel (Nancy) Perez, Luis Perez and David (Sylvia) Perez; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at First Assembly of God Church in Three Rivers followed by a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service was conducted there at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2, with Pastor Kenny Shelton officiating. Burial followed in the Three Rivers Cemetery where Maria was laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Corando.
Pallbearers were Christopher Salazar, John Matthew Saenz, Anthony Ponce, AJ Ponce, Joe Anthony Ponce and her Godson, Joe Adam Galvan.
Honorary pallbearers were Ryan Barton, Jarrod Payne, Jasen Ponce and Elijah Galvin.
Galloway