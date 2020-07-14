Marian Rose Forehand, age 83, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Georgetown, Texas. She is now rejoicing and doing high kicks in heaven and no doubt reunited with her loving mother and brother.
Marian “Rosie” was born January 5, 1937, in the family home in Lenz, Texas to Alice Retzloff Erler and Arno Erler. She was big sister to Larry (Bubba) Erler. Rosie attended school in Three Rivers, Texas and graduated with the mighty Bulldog Class of 1954. Her classmates would most likely describe her as a sweetheart and a friend to all. She married Billy Dean Forehand, also from Three Rivers, and they adopted Rex Allen and Tina Marie.
Rosie worked hard all of her life, and as a single mother, gave her children all that they ever needed, including a college education. She worked for over twenty years at the refinery in Three Rivers. In 1984, Rosie was employed by the City of Three Rivers as city secretary, and thirty-two years later, retired as the City Manager. She was a dedicated employee, often going above and beyond to serve her community.
Rosie loved Three Rivers and was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. She was a living example of Christ’s love, generously giving her time, resources, and love to others in need. Rosie’s love for Elvis was second only to her love of God, and his smooth, silky voice soothed her in her final hours. She loved animals, especially kitties. She fed all of the neighborhood cats and was even known to give her own lunch to the strays around town.
More than anything, Rosie loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandbaby. She spent countless hours playing dress-up, taking walks to the playground, kicking rocks at the farm, and giving driving lessons in the old blue pick-up. It was always an adventure with Gran Gran.
Rosie is preceded in death by her mother, Alice Erler; brother, Larry Erler; and former husband, Bill Forehand.
She is survived by her children, Rex Forehand (Ginger LaRaia) of Round Rock and Tina McKay of Georgetown; grandchildren, Olivia, Emelia, Simon and Ashley; and great-granddaughter, Avery.
The family would like to thank the amazing angels at Brookdale Assisted Living in Georgetown and the Brookdale Hospice care team who helped care for mom in her precious final days. Your love and care for her mean more to us than words can say.
A private memorial service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at First United Methodist Church in Three Rivers. Due to Covid-19, attendance was limited to family and close friends.
If you wish to honor mom, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association at Alz.org., give to your church or charity of choice, plant a tree, or adopt a cat. She would love that.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
