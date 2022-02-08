Mario Garcia Perez, 64, of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully February 4, 2022.
Mario was born January 4, 1958 to Guadalupe (Perez) and Ruben Garcia in Cienega de Flores, NL. He married Sylvia Cuevas in Pasadena on November 13, 1986. Mario was employed with Everest Valve Company for 27 years. His passion was breeding and raising fighting roosters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Guadalupe and Ruben Garcia; and his wife, Sylvia (Cuevas) Garcia.
Survivors include one daughter, Michelle (Manuel) Garcia of Ingleside; three grandchildren, Mezilyn, Madden and Madilyn Garcia; one sister, Maria De La Luz Garcia; four brothers, Ruben Garcia, Jose Luis Garcia, Juan Angel Garcia and Guadalupe Garcia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West with a Rosary to be recited at 7:40 p.m.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 10, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating.
Mario will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Sylvia (Cuevas) Garcia, in the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Manuel Garcia, Jr., Luis Angel Garcia, Julio Cesar Garcia, Adrian Charles, Ronnie Lane and Arturo Serna.
Honorary pallbearer is Madden McCoy Garcia.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home