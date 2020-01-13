Martha “Jean” Naumann, 85, of George West, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
Mrs. Naumann was born May 26, 1934, in Robstown to Robert L. and Viola Jones.
She was preceded in death by parents, Robert L. and Viola Jones; her husband, Belo Naumann; and two sisters, Maxine Elliot and Suzy Hulsey.
Survivors include a sister, Pat Essing of Corpus Christi; a son, Alan Naumann of Robstown; a daughter, Candace (Lindy) Smith of Arnold, Nebraska; grandchildren, Jay Thornton, Liz Brosig, Lonny Smith, Leah Ring, Lanny Smith and Landry Smith; and nine great-grandchildren.
There will be a viewing on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. with the family present at Sawyer George Funeral Home, Corpus Christi.
Memorial donations may be made to Saint John Lutheran Church of Robstown or cancer research centers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Corpus Christi.
