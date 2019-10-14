Martina (Cabrera) Ybanez, 93, of George West, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Mrs. Ybanez was born Feb. 26, 1926, to Martin and Norberta (Alvarado) Cabrera in Oakville. She married Benito Ybanez Sr. on April 14, 1945, in George West and was a member of St. George Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, watching her novelas and singing while cooking.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 58 years, a brother and five sisters.
Survivors include four children, Yolanda Deleon and Edward Ybanez, both of George West, Benito Ybanez Jr. of Three Rivers and Elida Gonzalez of Banquete; a sister, Lucia Ybanez of Lamesa; nine grandchildren, Casey Ybanez, Elizabeth Boltinghouse, Mandi Ybanez, Stacey Hammit, Mark Deleon, Miranda Ybanez, Shandy Ybanez, Amanda Gonzalez and Cassandra Gonzalez; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at Galloway & Sons George West Chapel. A rosary will be recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Interment will follow at Oakville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Edward Ybanez, Benito Ybanez Jr., Chasen Hammit, Mark Deleon, Armando Gonzalez, Adolf Gomez and Casey Ybanez.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.