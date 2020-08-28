Mary Ann Kimball passed from this earth to be welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on August 21, 2020.
She was born on December 17, 1939, to RJ and Ethel Murray in Three Rivers, TX. She graduated from Three Rivers High School and married Grady West Kimball that same year. Mary Ann and Grady celebrated the birth of their daughter Carie and remained in South Texas until career opportunities brought them to Dallas. As a member of Northway Baptist and later Prestonwood Baptist she enjoyed singing in the church choir and playing the piano. Grady’s work moved them to San Antonio for 15 years, where she continued to stay active in church. During that time they were able to reconnect and spend time with their hometown friends in Three Rivers.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 62 years Grady, and her daughter Carie and husband David Williams of Lewisville, TX, her brother Raymond Murray and his wife Sue of Adkins, TX as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of Mary Ann’s life will be held at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in Mary Ann’s memory, the family suggests the American Heart Association. To do so, visit www2.heart.org.
