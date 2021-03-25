Mary Ethel Sparkman Weirich, 74 of Johnson City went to be with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 20, 2021. She passed away peacefully with husband and daughter by her side.
She was born to the late Sidney & Voyle Sparkman on February 13, 1947, in Beeville, Texas. Mary graduated from George West High School and received a Bachelor of Music Education from Baylor University.
One of her proudest accomplishments besides motherhood was editing the book “The People’s History of Live Oak County, Texas” which was written by her Grandfather, Ervin L. Sparkman. Mary was an accomplished musician and shared her gift of playing music on the organ and piano almost her entire life. She was also a member of the Singing Women of Texas in which she performed in many churches and prisons across Texas singing the gospel.
On April 8th 2000, she married her true love Edward O. Weirich, with whom she began a new chapter of her life. They eventually left the city life and headed out to the family ranch in Johnson City to retire. She loved being back in the country and living the ranch life with her husband.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Voyle Sparkman and her daughter Julie Moses-Carrillo.
She is survived by her loving husband, Edward Weirich and daughter Joelle Roberts-Johnson (Melvin); Granddaughter, Savannah Elkins; and step-grandchildren Cassandra Johnson and Erik Johnson (Jessica)
Visitation will be 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Crofts – Crow Funeral Home in Johnson City, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday morning at First Baptist Church in Johnson City. Interment will follow at the Johnson City Masonic Cemetery.
The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Mary’s Church in her honor, to, First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 417, Johnson City, TX 78636.
Crofts – Crow Funeral Home, Johnson City