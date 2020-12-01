Mary Evelyn (Sinor) Hamblet, 69, of Three Rivers, Texas, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Mary Evelyn was born February 17, 1951, in Beeville to James Henry Sinor and Patsy Lucile (Machen) Sinor. She married Tommy Hamblet in Three Rivers on March 17, 1973. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Three Rivers.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Tommy Hamblet.
Survivors include two sisters, Jimmie Sue (Ricky) Custer of George West and Roxanne Naylor of Three Rivers; niece, Courtney Fox; nephews, James Naylor and Stoney Naylor; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 3, at First United Methodist Church in Three Rivers with Rev. Adrienne Zermeno officiating.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
