Mary G. Perez, 92, of Three Rivers, Texas, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, lovingly surrounded by her family.
Mary was born March 21, 1928, in Taylor, Texas, to Jose and Porfiria (Garcia) Garcia. She moved from Calliham to Three Rivers in the 1950s and was employed at Flower Land for numerous years where she created and made beautiful floral arrangements. As a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Altar Society, Mary was actively involved with the upkeep of the church. Her loving and kind heart allowed her to care for others. She also enjoyed cooking and was well known for her delicious tamales.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Porfiria Garcia; her husband, Guadalupe B. Perez, who passed away on June 27, 1977; and five brothers, Apolinar, Emilio, Matias, Alfredo and Albert Garcia.
Survivors include a daughter, Linda Jean (Claudio) Cantu of Three Rivers; three grandchildren, Christina (Angel) Briseno of Three Rivers, Claudio (Cassandra) Cantu of Corpus Christi and Anthony (Sarah) Cantu of Three Rivers; nine great-grandchildren, Andrea, Victoria and Nadia Briseno and Ali, Alex, Lili, Anthony Jr., Sadie and Michael Cantu; three sisters, Anita Tanguma, Nora Ruiz and Irene Bueno; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 23, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Three Rivers with a rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 24, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Ryszard Zielinski officiating.
Burial will follow at the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Victoria Briseno, Andrea Briseno, Angel Briseno, Martin Tanguma Jr., Rudy Garcia and Freddy Cadena.
Honorary pallbearers will be Nadia Briseno and Wesley Weber.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
