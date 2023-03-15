Mary (Jo) Josephine Feist, age 85, passed away after a brief battle with leukemia, surrounded by her family on March 11, 2023, at her home in George West, Texas. She was born July 2, 1937, to Robert and Annie (Richmond) Waner in Marion, Kansas. A private funeral Mass was held at St. George Catholic Church in George West, Texas.
Mary Jo lived in Florence, Kansas, and graduated from St. Patrick’s Grade School and Florence High School. She attended both St. Mary of the Plains College in Dodge City, Kansas, and Newman College in Wichita, Kansas. She graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing, Wichita, Kansas and worked as a registered nurse in both Kansas and Oklahoma. Mary Jo loved all her patients and caring for them.
She married J.C. Feist on February 27, 1965, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Florence, Kansas. They were happily married for almost 49 years before J.C.’s death. Mary Jo and J.C. lived and raised their family on the farm across the road from where he was born and raised and in the former rectory of St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church in rural Manchester, Oklahoma. Together she and J.C. farmed while also raising cattle. They also owned and operated J.C. Feist Sales, which included custom spraying, a Melroe Spra-Coupe Dealership, farm machinery, used cars, trucks, airplanes, chemicals and fertilizer.
The delights of Mary Jo’s life were her Catholic faith and her family. Together she and J.C. were blessed with three children and ten grandchildren: her daughter Therese Huston of Edmond, OK, and her sons Grayson and wife Laura, Levi, Gus, and JohnPaul; her son Joe and his wife Loretta of George West, TX, and their children Joseph and his wife Courtney, Emily, Garrett, Audrey, and Laura; and her son Frank Feist, Tulsa, OK. Mary Jo will be remembered affectionately for her deep faith, her servant’s heart, and her joy in creating meals. By her grandchildren, she will be especially cherished for the time she spent with them, her legacy of faith and family, and her chocolate sheet cakes and chocolate malts.
Upon their retirement in 2008, she and J.C. moved to Enid, Oklahoma, where they were members of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Mary Jo was a member of The Catholic Daughters of The Americas. After J.C.’s passing in 2013, she moved in with her daughter Therese and family. In 2021 she moved to George West, Texas, to live with Joe (her son) and Loretta and family. She was a member of St. George Catholic Church.
In addition to her children and grandchildren, Mary Jo is survived by her two sisters, Sr. Teresa Waner and Millie Ball; her brother, Robert Waner and his wife Sharon; numerous precious nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; and dear family friend, Sr. Arlys McDonald.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; her mother and father-in-law Catherine and Frank Feist; her granddaughter Mary; four sisters; four brothers-in-law; and two nieces and two nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Center of Family Love, 635 West Texas Avenue, Okarche, OK 73762; 405-263-4658.