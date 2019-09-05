Mary Lou M. Ables, 72, of Sinton, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at a hospital in Corpus Christi following an extended illness.
Mrs. Ables was born Sept. 25, 1946, in Three Rivers to Cecil Paul and Elsie Mae (Schaas) Melton.
She was a homemaker and raised her three sons and loved spending time with the grandchildren. She painted, loved working on floral arrangements and baking.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Edward Ables of Sinton; three sons, Rocky (Crystal) Ables of Sinton, Sam (Beverlie) Ables of Victoria and Paul (Dedra) Ables of Pleasanton; her siblings, Johnny (Dixie) Melton of Eden, Idaho; Lynn (Tammy) Melton of Burley, Idaho; Betty Mae (Arvil) Shipman of Campwood, Janette (Bill) Clark of Big Springs and Joyce Steele of Kerrville; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
The funeral service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers with Ronnie Morales officiating the service.
Pallbearers are Mathew Ables, Sidney Shipman, Jerry Shipman, Arvil Shipman, Bill Clark and Thomas Ables. Honorary pallbearers are Delane Ables and Jose Villarreal. Burial will follow at the White Creek Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers, Texas.
