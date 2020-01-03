Melissa Nance, 49, of George West, was called to glory on Friday, January 3rd, after a long and strenuous battle with cancer.
A dedicated wife, mother, friend, and teacher, Melissa’s legacy will be felt and remembered by many. Her impact and positivity goes far beyond her home, church, and classroom. She was hardly seen without a smile and her laugh could be heard above all the rest.
Melissa was born to Clifford and Pauline Word on December 3, 1970 in San Antonio. She was brought home to George West soon after, which has been her home ever since.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Richard and Florence Dobie, as well as her paternal grandparents, Joseph and Arzzie Word.
She is survived by her parents, Clifford and Pauline Word; and her brother, Justin Word and wife, Juli Word. She is also survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Rodney Nance; and their two daughters, Erin Nance and Ellen Moore with husband, Joseph Moore. Her memory also survives with numerous extended family members and all of her greatest friends who were like family to her.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 10th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West. The funeral service will be held Saturday, January 11th at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church George West.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Three Rivers Bulldog Education Foundation in honor of Melissa to benefit the students, faculty, and district that she loved so much. The Bulldog Education Foundation account is managed by SouthTrust Bank and donations can be made through the bank.
