Michael (Mike) Steven Rose, 74, of George West and originally of Corpus Christi, peacefully passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, with family in Carlsbad, CA.
Mike was born February 27, 1946, in Corpus Christi to Ralph and Bonnie Rose. He married Diane Roberts Rose at First Presbyterian Church in Corpus Christi on July 19, 1969.
Mike was most at home with the love of his life, his wife Diane, on their family ranch, The Lazy R5, in George West. He was an amazing husband, father, son, brother and friend, as well as a devoted Christian man. Mike was a brilliant and talented engineer and business owner. His love for his family and sports gave him many years of coaching and attending his girls’ functions. He had many accomplishments throughout his life, football being one of his favorite and most enjoyed. From playing football in his teens at W.B. Ray High School through his college years at University of Texas, Austin, he was a diehard fan of both. In 2014, Mike cherished the honor of being inducted into the W.B. Ray Hall of Fame.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Roberts Rose and parents, Ralph and Bonnie Rose.
Mike is survived by three daughters and son-in-laws, Kristen & Brent Guy of Carlsbad, CA, Laura & Terry Harlin of Glen Rose, TX and Lisa & Christian Krueger of George West, TX; five grandchildren Colton Krueger, Henry Guy, Taylor Harlin, Katherine (Kate) Guy and Nathanael (Nate) Harlin; Two sisters, Danna Rose Volk and Susan Rose Hough and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service in his honor will be planned at a later date.
If you would like to be notified of services please contact the family at mdrose1969@yahoo.com.
In lieu of flowers please send donations:
The Michael J. Fox Foundation, www.michaeljfox.org;
The Parkinson’s Foundation, www.parkinson.org;
Young Life Corpus Christi, 5934 S. Staples St., Ste. 216, Corpus Christi, Texas 78413.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.