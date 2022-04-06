Minerva McCelvey passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the age of 85. She was born in Christine, on Sunday, January 31, 1937, to Rodney W. Swaim and Willie (Franklin) Swaim.
Minerva loved to travel, especially to the Rocky Mountains where she had property. Family and friends enjoyed her fantastic cooking. She enjoyed playing the piano at the Baptist church. Most of all, Minerva loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, especially when spending time alongside them working cattle and enjoying the ranch life. She never missed an event that involved her grandchildren or great-grandchildren, whether it be sports, rodeo or whatever they were involved in at the time.
Minerva is survived by the father of her children, Rex McCelvey; grandchildren, Cassidy Williams (Cole), Lyndsey Smith (Koy), B. J. McCelvey (Lindsey), Justin McCelvey, Landon McCelvey (Briana), J. R. McCelvey, Charlie McCelvey (Maria), and Wesley McCelvey; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Avery, Ryder, Rhody, Leighton, Molly, Logan, Krue, James, Wyatt, Thorin, Hayes, Brodi, Sonora, Demi, Everly, Grayson, Adalyn and Walker; daughter-in-law, Dasha McCelvey; and sister, Ann Pinion (Larry).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rodney and Willie Swaim; brothers, Roddy Swaim and Franklin Swaim; and sons, Lynn McCelvey and Brett McCelvey.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Hurley Funeral Home, 118 W. Oaklawn Road in Pleasanton, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a memorial service to be held at 6:00 p.m. Services will conclude at the funeral home.