Moore Matthews Jr. of Three Rivers passed away in a San Antonio hospital on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the age of 90.
Moore was born September 16, 1929 in Mercedes, Texas, to Hortense (Mills) Matthews and Moore Matthews Sr. He married Glynda Ellis in 1952 in Manhattan, Kansas while serving in the U.S. Army. They spent the next 42 years in La Feria, Texas where Moore was a successful State Farm agent and real estate investor.
Moore took great joy in sponsoring and coaching his sons Little League teams. He served for years on the Town Council and as Mayor of La Feria. He also served on the La Feria Independent School District administrative board including as President. Moore was often called upon to serve on various boards during his time in the Valley including the local bank, hospital, church and many others. He was a lifelong member and supporter of the United Methodist Church. In 1994, they moved to Three Rivers where Moore realized his lifelong dream of owning a cattle ranch. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of George West. As a Mason, Moore served as a member of the Scottish and York Rites and was also a member of the Lions Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hortense and Moore Matthews Sr.; his wife of 67 years, Glynda E. Matthews, who passed on December 19, 2019; and three sisters, Vivian Crowe, Margaret Ashworth and Mildred Springer.
Survivors include three sons, Moore (Debby) Matthews III of Fort Worth, Dan R. (Becky) Matthews of Costa Rica and David (Kay) Matthews of Salado; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Carl (Cynthia) Englerth of New Braunfels.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 12, at First United Methodist Church in George West with Rev. John Cochran officiating. For those unable to attend due to the current conditions, you may follow the service online at www.gallowayandsons.com.
Interment will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria, Texas, with Rev. John Cochran officiating.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Matt Matthews, Danny Matthews, Jeff Matthews, David Matthews, Carl Shepard, Brian Shepard, Mike Bianchi, Adam Mitchell, Chris Bahnmiller and Buddy Tautenhahn.
