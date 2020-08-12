Mrs. J.B. Franklin Jr. nee Verlene Lucile Kuenstler of Comfort passed away on Friday, August 7th, at the age of 82 years.
Verlene Lucille Kuenstler was born on February 11th, 1938, in Oaks, Texas, to Henry and Lillie Clara Welkener Kuenstler.
Mrs. Verlene Franklin is survived by her husband:
J.B. Franklin Jr. of Comfort
Son: Terry Franklin of Tilden
Three grandchildren: Heather Franklin, Dakota Franklin and Jonathan Franklin
Three brothers and spouses: Calvin and Todie Kuenstler of Beeville
Norman and Diane Kuenstler of Three Rivers
Harry and Doris Kuenstler of Whitsett.
As per her request Verlene will be cremated with a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Schaetter Funeral Home.
