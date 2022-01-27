Nita Merle (Boucher) McNeal, 75, of George West, Texas, passed away peacefully January 25, 2022, at Live Oak Nursing Center.
Nita was born August 15, 1946 to Delwyn Boucher and June (White) Boucher in Corpus Christi. She married Michael J. McNeal in Corpus Christi on October 3, 1977. Nita retired from GTE Telephone Company in 2002 with 30 years of dedicated service. She was a member of First Baptist Church of George West and had a servant’s heart who spent her retirement helping friends and church members with errands.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Delwyn and June Boucher; and her sister-in-law, Nadine Boucher.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Michael McNeal; four children, Lisa (Eddie) Perez, Sunni (Tim) Perttula, Lamar (Angie) McNeal and Maureen (Keith) Volmar; 10 grandchildren, Emily, Jae, Victoria, Timothy, Lamar, Lillian, Troy, Elisabeth, Anais and Keenan; four great-grandchildren, Arianna, Kailynn, Joseph and Madelynn; one brother, Wayne Boucher of St. Augustine, Florida; and one sister, Melissa (Clayton) Porter of Independence, Missouri.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, January 29, at First Baptist Church in George West followed by the funeral service at 3 o’clock with Rev. Larry Freeman officiating.
Nita will be laid to rest at 10 a.m. Monday, January 31, at Mt. Zion Cemetery, 1517 SH 11 in Cumby, Texas.
Pallbearers are Timothy Perttula, Lamar Perttula, Troy McNeal, Jae Perez, Tim Perttula, Eddie Perez and Mark Villegas.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home