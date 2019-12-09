Oliver P. “OP” Williams, age 85, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 in the George West Nursing Home following an extended illness. “OP” as he was known to his family and friends was born to Oliver P. Williams Sr and Carrie (Roberts) Williams in Bee County on May 13, 1934.
OP is survived by his wife, Betty Williams; son, Mickey (Debbie) Williams; son, Richard Williams; daughter, Gaye (Byron) Walshak; sister, Carrie McNeil; and half-sister, Kathy Carroll. He was better known as “Papa” to his seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
OP was an independent man who enjoyed running his own companies. He enjoyed selling Gooseneck Trailers and driving his 18-Wheeler. Cattle hauling runs in the Williams blood. He retired from his trucking business in 1996, but continued to haul cattle with his goosenecks.
Funeral services are scheduled for Sat., Dec. 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Brush Country Cowboy Church in George West with Bro. Pat Traxler officiating. A celebration of life will follow the services for family and friends. A private family burial will follow in the Latham Cemetery in Annarose, Live Oak County.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brush County Cowboy Church in George West.
Arrangements are under the direction of Robertson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
