Olivia (Guzman) Garcia, 91, formerly of Floydada, went on to her final resting place with Christ Jesus, Saturday, January 1, 2022, surrounded by her family in her final moments of life.
Olivia was born July 19, 1930, to Eusebio and Esperanza Guzman in Mathis, Texas. The eldest of four children, her humble beginnings taught her that hard work was never a waste of time and her work ethic produced many successes in her life. She loved her family, enjoyed gardening, quilting, playing bingo and the Dallas Cowboys.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Enrique Garcia and Valentine Garcia; and sister, Virginia Ortiz.
She is survived by her daughters, Roberta Miller and husband, Jamie, Hope McHerron and her husband, Dustin, both of George West; her brothers, Julian Guzman of Mathis and Balente Guzman of Beeville; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home