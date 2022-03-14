Orlando Chapa Guerrero, 67, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his home in George West, Texas, surrounded by his loving family.
Orlando was born September 9, 1954, in George West to Belisario Guzman Guerrero and Antonia (Chapa) Guerrero. He married Connie Garcia on September 19, 1970, in George West. He was a faithful member of St. George Catholic Church and was employed as a plant operator in the refinery business. He loved horses, fishing and hunting and especially spending time outdoors with his family and barbecuing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Belisario and Antonia Guerrero; a sister, Norma (Guerrero) Prue; and a nephew, Joey Contreras.
Left to cherish fond memories include his wife, Connie (Garcia) Guerrero; daughter, Veronica (Hector) Valverde; son, Christopher (Renee) Guerrero; five grandchildren, Nathaniel “Nathan” (Stephany) Valverde, Rhyder Guerrero, Stephen Lucas, Abran Guerrero and Natalie Valverde; great-grandson, Alijah Samuel Valverde; brother, Oscar (Frances) Guerrero; sister, Nelva Diana Guerrero; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 14, at St. George Catholic Church followed by a Memorial Mass at 10 o’clock with Father Romeo Salinas officiating.
Burial will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home