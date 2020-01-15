Ovilio (Billy) Garza, age 64, of Corpus Christi, passed away Jan. 11, 2020, following an extended illness. Billy was born Feb. 4, 1955, in Beeville and grew up in Three Rivers.
After graduating high school, Billy enrolled in x-ray technician classes at Memorial Hospital, where he began his career in Radiology for 30+ years. He was a faithful and active parishioner of both, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church and Most Precious Blood Catholic Church.
He served in various ministries, groups and organizations, including the Knights of Columbus, A.C.T.S, Eucharistic Minister, Usher, all of which he loved and enjoyed.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Victoria and Felipe Garza; sister, Carmen Lopez; and brother Robert Garza.
He is survived by his siblings, Martha Salinas of Beeville, Luiza Garza of Three Rivers, Olivia (Maxcimiliano) Salazar of San Antonio, Alfredo Garza (Blanca) of Sinton, and Henry (Sylvia) Garza of Corpus Christi; several nieces and nephews; and numerous friends who will miss him dearly.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 9 a.m. at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Corpus Christi.
Memorial contributions can be made in Billy’s name to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 3513 Cimarron Blvd., Corpus Christi, Tx 78414.
