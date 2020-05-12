Pablo C. Morin, Jr. age 73, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his residence following a short illness. He was born to Irene (Cuevas) and Pablo Morin Sr. on June 11, 1946, in George West, Live Oak County. He was a hard worker and loving husband, father and the world's best PoPo.
He was preceded in death by his father, Pablo Morin Sr.; and his daughter, Sonia Saenz.
Survivors include his wife: Juanita Morin of George West; mother: Irene Morin of George West; 11 children: Minnie Martinez of San Antonio, Sammy Paul Burkett of San Antonio, Sammy John Morin of Kyle, Yvonne Medrano of Arlington, Paula Williams of George West, Paul Morin III of Pleasanton, Anthony Morin of George West, Emilio Morin of George West, Phillip Morin of George West, Alex DeLeon of George West and Linda Eiland of San Antonio. He has 7 brothers and 3 sisters, along with 17 grandchildren that love and will miss him dearly.
Visitation with rosary was Sunday, May 10, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. with rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel in Three Rivers. Funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church in George West. Burial followed at the St. George Catholic Cemetery in George West. Services were entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
