Pamela Mayhall, age 51, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021, following a short illness. She was born September 25, 1969, in Mission, Texas, to Larry Hutto and Frances Higgins. She was raised by her mother and step-father, Frances and Jesse Goates of Calliham. She was store manager of the Calliham Store before it closed.
She was preceded in death by her step-father Jesse Goates.
Survivors include her daughter: Isabella Banks of Calliham;
Her father: Larry Hutto of Borger; her mother: Frances Goates of Calliham;
3 sisters: Tracy Medrano of Calliham, Jessica McBee and husband Will of Calliham and Lisa Graham of Tyler.
3 brothers: John Hedges of Arizona, Lash Hutto of Alamo and Jason Hutto of Ohio.
She was blessed with 5 grandchildren: B.J. Thomas, Elora Zavisch, Bailyn Banks, Emilia Banks and Astrid Banks, all of Calliham.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 27, 2021, from 9-2 PM with the funeral service beginning at 3 PM at Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
