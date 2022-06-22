Paul Anthony Colose, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 18.
Paul was born in Philipsburg to Paul and Caroline Colose. He was a veteran of the Army, and later was a store manager at Pennshire, Inc.
He had a passion for gardening and was a skilled handyman.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Nicholas and sister, Joanne.
He is survived by his wife, Paula; his children, Angela Luther (John) and Paul Anthony II (Diann); and granddaughter, Alicia Elizabeth.
In lieu of cards or flowers, a donation to the Dementia Society of America is requested. https://www.dementiasociety.org