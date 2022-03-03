Petra (Lopez) Casas, 87, of George West, Texas, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022.
Petra was born August 1, 1934 in Live Oak County to Jose B. Lopez and Ophelia (Zuniga) Lopez. She married Ramon C. Casas in George West on March 8, 1954 and was a homemaker. She enjoyed watching Spanish novellas as well as some oldies such as Bonanza and Gunsmoke. She loved cooking and making tortillas but most of all she loved her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Ophelia Lopez; her husband of 67 years, Ramon Casas; two brothers, Matias Lopez and Valentine Lopez; and a son-in-law, Jose Manuel Torres.
Survivors include her daughter, Juanita Torres of George West; two granddaughters, Anna Marie (Josh) Miller of La Vergne, Tennessee and Delia Reyna Torres of George West; a grandson, Robert Joe Torres of George West; a niece, Lynda Lopez of George West; a nephew, Joe Lopez of George West; and three great-grandchildren, Bella, Briana and Antonio Miller, all of La Vergne, Tennessee.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West with a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Galloway & Sons Chapel with Rev. Trino Paiz officiating. Burial will follow in the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Roel Gutierrez, Tony Moreno, Rene Valdez, Joe Lopez, Alejandro Lopez and Uriah Guerrero.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home