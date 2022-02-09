Raymond Murray

Raymond was born on March 30, 1934 in Three Rivers, Texas. Son of R J and Ethyl O. Murray. He went home to be with his Lord on January 17, 2022 at the age of 87 years.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years Sue Ann (Neely) Murray, their daughter and son-in-law Shanan and Todd Friesenhahn, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Raymond was preceded in death by his father and mother, sisters Mary Ann (Murray) Kimball and Juanita Elizabeth (Murray) Smith.

Raymond and Sue met in Sunday School at Good Hope Baptist Church in Three Rivers. They were married on March 26, 1954.

He was born and raised in Three Rivers, where he attended school. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956-58, moving to San Antonio in 1958. In 1967 he and Sue moved to Adkins where they have resided for 55 years. He traveled the U.S. for Zale Corporation, building or remodeling their stores, but in 1976 he went into business for himself, forming Murray Construction Co. He also served on the East Central I.S.D. School Board for 6 years.

He had a strong work ethic and feared growing lazy if he wasn’t busy shredding, digging post holes, plowing, or tending his livestock. He enjoyed riding his 4-wheeler while making the rounds checking on his cattle and was happy each time a new calf was born, giving pet names to most of them. He raised a beautiful garden, did woodworking which included swings and walking canes.

He was a member of the Country Church in Marion, TX. Over the years developing treasured friendships, both personal and business related. He was a gentle and loving person and was a wonderful husband and father. He fought a courageous battle with Myasthenia Gravis for over 10 years, but he was spiritually strong and trusted the Lord through it all. He will soon be resting by his father in Three Rivers Cemetery at a private ceremony, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Country Church in Marion, TX.