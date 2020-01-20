Remi Julianna Griffin went to her Heavenly home on January 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Remi touched so many lives while here on earth and was loved deeply by her family, friends, church family, and school friends. Her life was a gift to us all, and joy is what she gave us. Remi had a smile that would light up a room and hugs that would make everything seem right in the world, even if it was for just that moment. Little Miss Sunshine, a rightfully given nickname, had a very special job at her school. Every morning she could be found at Nan’s greeting every parent, grandparent, and child that walked through the doors. On Sunday, you would find her at the George West Church of Christ, resuming her role as the “Church Baby”. Crawling under pews and playing peek a boo with her church family. If you didn’t find Remi at school or church she was with her loving family going on weekend trips to the aquarium, Victoria to play with her cousins, the DoSeum or at home enjoying long morning cuddles with Mommy and Daddy. You would also find Remi at either her sister Aneska’s volleyball games cheering her on, at her brother Logan’s baseball games being his biggest little fan or at Waylon’s soccer games running onto the field. Remi loved the summers she spent with her brother Torbyn, and where there was a Waylon, a Remi was sure to follow. Remi was Daddy’s little girl and Mama’s pride and joy. She lived a beautiful joy filled life and gave us enough memories to last a lifetime.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
She is survived by her parents David John and Jennifer Lynn (Hubbard) Griffin; sister Aneska Randalyn Scott; brothers Torbyn Lane Griffin, Logan Kieling Scott, and Waylon Ellis Griffin; paternal grandparents Mary Griffin and Donald Griffin; maternal grandparents Julie Hubbard and Kieth Hubbard; aunts and uncles Brittany Hubbard, Maison Rickman, Katie Dalton, Marshall Aitkens, Emily Griffin and Bryan Griffin.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries..
