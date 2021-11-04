Rene Garza
October 19, 1972 - October 23, 2021
The family of Rene Garza is saddened to announce his passing on October 23, 2021 in El Paso, Texas. Rene, 49, was born in El Paso to Noe and Cruz Esther Garza and raised in Three Rivers, Texas. Upon graduation from Three Rivers High School he enlisted in the Army Reserve and spent six years serving the nation, followed by 20 plus years as a correctional officer at John B. Connally Unit in Kenedy, Texas before retiring and moving to El Paso.
Rene is survived by his heartbroken parents, Noe and Esther; his devastated siblings, Cristi, Becky and Anthony; and equally distraught siblings-in-law, Natalie and Josh. Rene was also a beloved uncle to five nephews and seven nieces, all of whom will miss him dearly and cherish their happy memories with him.
A rosary for Rene was held at Sunset Funeral Home on October 28, 2021, followed by a scripture service on Friday, October 29, 2021. Interment will occur in a private ceremony with military honors at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Cherish your life and loved ones. We miss you, Rene, and will continue to do so every second until we catch up with you. Good night, God Bless you, we love you brother.