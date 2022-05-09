Richard Ables Quintanilla, 65, passed away peacefully at his home in Three Rivers, Texas, on May 5, 2022, lovingly surrounded by his family.
Richard was born June 29, 1956, in Three Rivers to Carolina (Longoria) Quintanilla and Floyd Valadez Quintanilla. He attended Three Rivers ISD and later joined and served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. He married Herlinda “Linda” Flores on Jan. 6, 1982 and was employed with Valero for 35 years as a boardman. Richard’s favorite times were spent on family vacations at the Frio River barbecuing, listening to music and dancing with family and his beloved grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Carolina Quintanilla; and three brothers, Donald Griffith, Billy Griffith and Edward Quintanilla.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Linda (Flores) Quintanilla of Three Rivers; son, Rick Quintanilla; daughter, Michelle Duteil; two grandsons, Joshua Duteil and Jacob Duteil; great-granddaughter, Emalee Duteil; a sister, Dalia Quintanilla; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 9, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Ryszard Zielinski officiating.
Burial will follow in the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Quintanilla, Joe Quintanilla, Nico Ramirez, Samuel Ramirez, Josiah Palacios, Mike Duteil, Joshua Duteil and Jacob Duteil.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home