Richard Hudson was born in the old Thompson hospital in Three Rivers, Live Oak County TX, on October 8, 1946, to William Earl Hudson (deceased) and Mary Jane Brister Hudson (deceased). Our Lord called him home on Wednesday October 27, 2021, in Fort Worth, TX.
Richard is survived by his loving wife Beulah Janis Ault Bing-Hudson of Fort Worth, TX; his sisters, Janis Elaine Hudson Tuttle (deceased) and Billie Tuttle of Spring, TX, Linda Hudson McGeorge (deceased) and Bob McGeorge (deceased), Phyllis Hudson Boerm, Teresa Lee Hudson John Bogeman, all of Kingwood, TX; adult children, Scott Allan Hudson (Tonya) of Wyoming, Bradley Don Hudson, Shelley D’Ann Carroll (Brian), Randall Shane Hudson, Dana Andrew Hudson, Jonathan Ryan Hudson (Lois); and bonus sons, Boyd Craig Bing (Jeanne), Donald Kevin Bing (Kim) and Aaron Douglas Bing (Brandi); 27 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and a myriad cousins who are loved like siblings.
Richard and his siblings grew up in the South Texas oilfield until they settled in Falfurrias, Texas and finally Edinburg, Texas. He played on the football team and graduated from Falfurrias. He obtained Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts specializing in South Texas Borderlands with honors from the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas.
To provide for his large family, Richard became an entrepreneurial businessman while developing as a photojournalist providing photos and stories for such publications as National Geographic and Fort Worth Star Telegram. He and his wife Janis authored a photographic history of Live Oak County in 2012. With the help of Judge Jim Huff and the Live Oak County Commissioners’ Court, after being requested to serve as the LOCHC Marker Chair, he helped rejuvenate the LOCHC. He and Janis, collaborating with Live Oak people and the Texas Historical Commission, produced 17 Texas Historical Markers for Live Oak County. With the Cherokee County Historical commission, they worked in conjunction with three living generations of Janis’ family to produce a Texas Historical for her grandmother, Annie Ella McCallum Ault, one of the first women in Texas to receive a patent. The marker was placed on U.S. Highway 69 near Craft, Texas in 2019.
Pallbearers were the Bing brothers and their sons.
The Richard Earl Hudson family wishes to express thanks to caretakers from Always Best Care for valuable help over the last few months, especially to Maguy Njosa.
Tabernacle services in the Jarratt Cemetery consisted of a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021, funeral service at 2:00 p.m., with graveside burial following. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Hudson’s memory can be made to the Live Oak County Historical Commission, Live Oak County Treasurer, PO Box 232, George West Texas, 78022 or a charity of your choice. LOCHC gifts are tax deductible.