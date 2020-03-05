Richard L. May, 85, of George West, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, following a short illness.
Mr. May was born March 20, 1934, in Deadwood South Dakota to Mr. and Mrs. Frank May. He was a laborer in the oilfield industry until his retirement. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean era and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in George West.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Gordon May.
Survivors include his wife, Faye A. May of George West; children, Kathy Menager of Beeville, David Menager of Hamilton, Montana, and Mike Menager of Tyler.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday. March 4, at the First United Methodist Church in George West.
Services were under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
