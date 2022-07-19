Roberta (Bobbie) Jean Word passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022 in Horseshoe Bay, Texas at the age of 93, surrounded by her sons and brother. She was born January 18, 1929 in Marble Falls, Texas to Arter Robert (Rob) Crownover and Alice (Polly) Maudine Delaney. Bobbie was a resident of Round Mountain, Texas for 19 years since coming from George West, Texas. She was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of George West, and later joined the First Baptist Church of Llano, and then the First Baptist Church of Sunrise Beach.
Upon completing school in Marble Falls, Bobbie attended Southwest Texas State College in San Marcos (later known as Southwest Texas State University and currently as Texas State University). She then moved to George West, Texas where she found a teaching job. It was there that she met her husband, Thomas Edwin Word, and they were married in George West on May 26, 1950. Bobbie taught school and then became a homemaker to raise her two sons. She returned to teaching after they were old enough to attend school. She and Thomas retired to ranching near George West in 1981. They moved to Round Mountain, Texas in 2001.
Bobbie is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Edwin Word; her parents, Arter Robert Crownover and Alice Maudine; and her sister Mineola (Tootsie) Nolen-Smith.
She is survived by her brother, Gary Crownover and wife Linda of Round Mountain; sons, Tom Word and wife Andrea Nelson of Austin, Texas; and Joe Word and wife Katy of Round Mountain; grandchildren, Daniel and wife Peggy, Casey and husband Joe; Ryan and wife Amy; Neil; Chris Nelson; Nick Nelson and wife Katie. Great grandchildren are Taryn, Braeden, Freesia, Brayson, Aveena, Isaac, and Eli. She is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces that she loved dearly.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Comanche Creek Cemetery in Blanco County, Texas with Reverend Brian Vaughn, pastor of First Baptist Church of Sunrise Beach officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Sunrise Beach.
For those not familiar with Comanche Creek Cemetery, it can be difficult to find. Please go to Joe Word’s house at 3883 Ranch Road 3347. We will leave Joe’s house at 9:30 a.m. to travel to the cemetery. It is going to be hot outside, therefore please dress accordingly to stay comfortable. A visitation and meal will be held at the Nolen lodge on Whites Creek following the service. All are invited to attend.
Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes, Inc. Llano, Texas. E-mail condolences may be sent to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.