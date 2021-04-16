Roberts John Charles Roberts, Jr. passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his home in La Grange, Texas, at the age of 48.
John was born May 18, 1972 to John Charles Roberts Sr. and Eugenia (Salazar) Roberts in Corpus Christi. He was a 1991 graduate of Slidell High School in Slidell, Louisiana, and earned a cosmetology degree from Coastal Bend College in Beeville. He was employed as a night manager for a motel in La Grange. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eugenia “Jeannie” Roberts, in 2010.
Survivors include his father, John C. (Eugenia) Roberts, Sr. of Three Rivers; a sister, Leticia Roberts of Three Rivers; a niece, Cassandra Bostick of George West; and two nephews, Caleb Bostick of Gretna, Louisiana and Chance Rocha of Three Rivers.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 19, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers with a rosary at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Ryszard Zielinski officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his mother in the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chance Rocha, Billy Rocha, Michael Roberts, Ray Muniz Jr., George Muniz and Donnie Macias.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home