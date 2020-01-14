Rocky Bob Custer, age 63, of McCoy, passed away at his residence Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. He was born in Beeville, Monday, June 18, 1956 to James K. and Margaret (Cunningham) Custer. Rocky was a member of the National Rifle Association. He was a Christian who loved his Lord and Savior.
Rocky is survived by his wife, Cindy (Riley) Custer; brothers, Ronnie Custer and wife Elaine, Ricky Custer and wife Sue, and Randy Custer and wife Cissy; and his children, Lisa Parrish, Kimberly Arceneaux and husband Ryan, and Rocky Alan Custer. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Hudson Grey Arceneaux and Sophie Raelynn Custer, and many nieces and nephews.
Rocky was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held at Cowboy Fellowship Church, 561 FM 3350 in Jourdanton from 10 o’clock until service time at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Interment will follow in Campbellton City Cemetery in Campbellton.
Pallbearers for Rocky’s service will be Ronnie Custer, Darren Pullin, Luke Goebel, Tony Dickens, Lloyd Stewart and Kelly Lowe. Honorary pallbearers will be Hudson and Ryan Arceneaux.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com
