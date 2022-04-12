Roland Saenz Palacios of Alvin, Texas, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the age of 60. He was the beloved husband of Rachel Palacios and son of Elva (Saenz) Palacios and the late Epimenio Palacios.
Roland was born July 10, 1961, in Alice, Texas, and was a 1980 graduate of Three Rivers High School. On June 23, 1984, he married the love of his life, Rachel Tanguma, in Three Rivers. They later moved to Alvin, Texas, where he first worked at Alvin ISD for 15 years. He served as Athletic Fields Caretaker at Dickinson Independent School District for the last 15 years. Roland was a faithful parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. He enjoyed listening to his wide collection of Conjunto music and going to see them perform. Roland was also a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys, and his favorite pastime was spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Epimenio Palacios; his paternal grandparents, Tomas and Joaquina Palacios; and maternal grandparents, Carlos and Hilaria Saenz.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include his wife of 38 years, Rachel (Tanguma) Palacios; his mother, Elva Palacios; a brother, Ray (Debbie) Palacios; a niece, Julisa Palacios; a nephew, Jaelen Palacios; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and other nephews and nieces who loved him dearly.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 17, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock that evening.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, April 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Ryszard Zielinski officiating. Burial will follow at the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Saenz, Michael Saenz, Ronnie Saenz, Jaelen Palacios, Orlando Palacios, Leonard Palacios, Abel Anzaldua and Conrad Saenz.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eriel Pacheco, Foxie Moya, Martin Tanguma, Jr., Richard Tanguma, Ramsey Tanguma, Johnny Saenz, Alex Saenz, Bivian Cuevas and Lonnie Anzaldua.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home