Ronald A. Tate, age 78, passed away on October 17, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Ronald was born on Nov. 3, 1941 to Andrew Tate and Ana Mae Nations in Three Rivers, Texas.
Preceded in death by his son, Tilden Neal Tate; his parents, Andrew Tate and Ana Mae Nations Tate Kowald; and brother, Gary Anthony Tate.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years Florence Blaise, daughters, Cindy (Tonya) Tate Perkins and Candy (Trey) Wright. Seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Sisters, Maurine Kowald Sikes and Jean Mitchell.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Turcotte-Piper Mortuary.
The Family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Brenda Castillo, Christus Hospice, and Shirley Farek.
Services are entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, 205 General Cavazos Blvd. Kingsville, Texas 78363.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.