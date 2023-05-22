Rosendo Martinez II: 1941 - 2023
A very rich man in family, Mr. Martinez came from Mexico to make a home and a life with the love of his life, Alicia Lane Martinez of Oakville, Texas, who passed away on October 29, 2022. Together for 45 years, they were blessed with six daughters, one son, fifteen grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Mr. Martinez was loved and honored by his family and friends. He will be greatly missed. He left a legacy of love of family, pride and appreciation for America, hard work and faithfulness in dutifully caring for the Gussetville church yard and his Nueces River home.
Thank you, Mr. Martinez.
Rosendo and Alicia’s children are: Rosendo Martinez III, Elizabeth and Jason Gass, Jennifer Puentes and Leroy Barrer, Marcia and Genaro Almaguer, Patricia and Eligio Caceres, Emelda Martinez and Candy and Steve.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers