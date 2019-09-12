Rosendo Peña III of Colton, California, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. He was 56.
Rosendo was born and raised in Gary, Indiana, on April 17, 1963, to Juanita (Molina) and Rosendo Peña, Jr. Upon high school graduation, he joined the military and fulfilled his enlistment with the United States Marine Corps as a corporal which he was very proud of.
Rosendo resided in southern California the last 30 years and was employed with Southern California Gas the past 28 years. He was a member of American Legion #413.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Jo Risher.
He is survived by his parents, Rosendo Peña Jr. and Juanita (Molina) Peña of George West; a sister, Kathy Jo Peña of San Antonio; and a brother, Randall Peña, of Gary, Indiana.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Three Rivers with a Rosary to be recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Oakville Cemetery with Father Romeo Salinas officiating.
