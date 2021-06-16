Ruby L. Stewart, 63, of Three Rivers, Texas left this earth on June 14, 2021 in Corpus Christi.
Ruby was born to Bill and Helen (Bunker) Neisler in Folsom, Kentucky on July 21, 1957, the oldest of five children. She attended Judson High School in San Antonio, Texas. After attending Freed Hardeman University in Tennessee, Ruby earned a Bachelors’ Degree in Education. She met her husband in San Antonio at Howard Johnson Restaurant where they were both employed. Ruby and Charles were united in marriage on August 14, 1980 at the Shettles Memorial United Methodist Church in Austin.
Some of the memories her husband Chris and family shared were that of a certain fishing trip. Although, Ruby didn’t want to go fishing, she joined her husband on the lake in a rowboat. When they went to shore, Chris gently pushed the boat as she was crawling over to get out. To her surprise, she was 20 or 30 feet away and had to row to shore while Chris ran down the road. Another memory was that of Chris taking his gun and bringing home a cotton-tail rabbit, when she said they had no meat. With an astonished look on her face, she said, “Is that what we are eating?” While expecting her child, all Ruby wanted to eat was rabbit. And with the love her husband had for her, Chris would oblige to get her the rabbit. Overall Ruby lived a wild, crazy and a very loved life. She will be truly missed. We will see you again.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Bill and Helen Neisler; her brother, Curtis Neisler and sister, Teresa Haywood.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Charles “Chris” Stewart; her daughter, Margina “Gina” and her husband Ernesto Reed; her son, Christopher “Johnny” Stewart and his wife, Norma Stewart; two sisters, Patti White and Jo Ann Webb; six grandchildren; Lily Stewart (14), C.J. Stewart (12), Andrew Stewart (8), Rosalyn Stewart (5), Aurora Reed (9), and Eliana Reed (4) and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Covenant Life Fellowship Church.
The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 20 at Covenant Life Fellowship Church with Rev. Jack William presiding.
Family has requested for those attending services to wear bright colors.