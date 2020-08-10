Ryler Clint Addison, infant son of Brant and Brittani Addison, passed peacefully in the arms of his family on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Ryler was born Friday, August 7, 2020, at Santa Rosa Children’s Hospital in San Antonio.
He is survived by his parents, Brant and Brittani (Benham) Addison of Pawnee; a brother, Randall Addison; and grandparents, Lee and Dawn Benham of Pawnee and Clint and Shalea Addison of Seminole.
A private graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Pawnee Cemetery in Pawnee, Texas, with Lee Ann Barker officiating.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
