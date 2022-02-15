Georgetown, TX – Salvador Aguirre, 89, died peacefully at home on February 10, 2022. He was born on July 10, 1932 in Kenedy, Tx. He married Teresa Ramirez on June 28, 1953 and celebrated 68 years of marriage in 2021.
A Seminole resident for over 40 year, Salvador was owner and sole proprietor of Aguirre Produce for over 32 years retiring in 2016. He also retired from Seminole ISD as a bus driver. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Seminole, Tx from 1975 until 2016, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Cedar Park, Tx from 2016 until 2018, and St. Helen Catholic Church since 2018.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Surviving in addition to his wife, Teresa, are his sons Arthur Aguirre of Guthrie, Ok, and Salvador, Jr. his wife, Jasmine, of Amarillo, Tx, daughters Mary Rios, of Austin, Tx, Corina Avila, of Big Spring, Tx, and Cindy Cruz, her husband Rudy, of Georgetown, Tx, 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, and 8 sisters.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 17, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Helen Catholic Church, Georgetown, Tx. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 16 from 6:00-8:00 p.m., rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown, Tx.