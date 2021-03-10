Sandra “Sandee” Joyce Magill, age 62, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021, after a long battle with COPD.
Sandee was born October 9, 1958, in Jourdanton, Texas, to Kenneth & Betty Young. She grew up in Three Rivers, Texas, with her three sisters, Janice, Carlo and Jennifer and one brother James. Three Rivers is also where she raised her sons, Clayton and Nathan and devoted over 17 years of service to Three Rivers ISD.
Early in life Sandee loved to spend her time down at the coast with her best friend, Kay James and her family. As time moved on Sandee devoted her time to watching her three granddaughters, Alisen, Adisen and Ayden, grow up.
She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend to all.
Sandee is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Young and brother James Young. She is survived by her mother, Betty Young; sons, Clayton (Ashley) Magill and Nathan Magill (Ruben Rodriguez); granddaughters, Alisen Saenz, Adisen and Ayden Magill; sisters, Janice (Joe) Pruchnicki, Carol Byrne and Jennifer Self. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sandee put up a strong fight against COPD for the last 10 years to enjoy as much time as she had left to spend with her granddaughters and family.
A celebration of life is planned for 3 PM Saturday, March 27, at the Ray Point Community Center. All are welcome. Family asks that you wear colorful clothing.