Sherrall Elliott Alexieff, age 83, of Three Rivers, Texas, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home.
Born Sherrall Janice on Feb. 5, 1937, in San Antonio, Texas, she was the only daughter of Harrell Elmo and Effie Virginia Elliott. She was a graduate of Three Rivers High School and attended the University of Texas at Austin. It was while a student there that she met the love of her life, Peter William Alexieff, a pilot stationed at Bergstrom Air Force Base. They began their life as husband and wife on Dec. 15, 1956.
Sherrall and Pete had 63 wonderful years together, and shared adventures that took them to South Africa twice, China and the Czech Republic, as well as all across the United States. She was a homemaker, a real estate agent, a chamber of commerce executive and again a homemaker when retirement saw her and Pete settle outside Three Rivers. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Three Rivers, where she sang in the choir for many years.
She was an animal lover, an avid bridge player, a genealogist, a loyal friend, a joyful and patient mother and, most of all, a loving, devoted partner.
Sherrall is survived by her husband, Pete; sons, Michael Kenneth Alexieff and wife Angie of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Mark Alexieff and wife Tina of Clyde Hill, Washington; grandchildren, Stephen Michael Alexieff and Grace Elizabeth Alexieff, both of Bowling Green, and Peter Lawrence Alexieff of Elk Grove, California, and Campbell Elliott Alexieff of Boston, Massachusetts.
She is preceded in death by her parents and numerous aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Three Rivers.
Because of restrictions on public gatherings in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Galloway and Sons Funeral Home of Three Rivers is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.gallowayandsons.com.
